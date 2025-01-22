UP Cabinet Plans Major Developments for 2031 Ardh Kumbh at Mahakumbh Meet
At a Mahakumbh cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh's administration led by CM Yogi Adityanath approved significant infrastructure projects focusing on the 2031 Ardh Kumbh. Discussions emphasized improvements in Prayagraj's roads, bridges, and hospitals, while political tensions surfaced, contrasting ruling party strategies with opposition criticisms.
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, convened at the Mahakumbh to approve key development initiatives. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak revealed discussions on the 2031 Ardh Kumbh, highlighting plans for enhancing infrastructure in Prayagraj, including roads, bridges, and healthcare facilities.
Deputy CM K P Maurya emphasized that strategic decisions were taken during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh meeting, marking the commencement of preparations for the 2031 Ardh Kumbh. Maurya expressed a personal spiritual surge after participating in a ritualistic congregation at the event.
Opposition figure Akhilesh Yadav criticized the ruling party's choice to hold a cabinet meeting at the Mahakumbh, arguing it politicizes the religious event. Despite criticisms, the meeting culminated in a communal dip by the entire cabinet at the holy Triveni Sangam.
