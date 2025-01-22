Galaxy Leader Crew Freed After Oman Mediation
The Houthi rebels in Yemen have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader, a ship seized in November 2023. The 25 mariners from various countries were freed following mediation by Oman. The ship was taken during a campaign against vessels linked to Israel, which ceased after the recent truce in Gaza.
Yemen's Houthi rebels announced the release of the Galaxy Leader's crew on Wednesday. The vessel was initially seized in November 2023 during a campaign in the Red Sea.
The intervention by Oman facilitated the release, freeing 25 sailors from diverse nations, including the Philippines, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Mexico.
The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed the seizure was due to the ship's alleged ties to Israel, aligning with their strategy of targeting international waters during a recent conflict, now halted by a ceasefire in Gaza.
