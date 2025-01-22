Galaxy Leader Crew Freed After Oman Mediation

Yemen's Houthi rebels announced the release of the Galaxy Leader's crew on Wednesday. The vessel was initially seized in November 2023 during a campaign in the Red Sea.

The intervention by Oman facilitated the release, freeing 25 sailors from diverse nations, including the Philippines, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Mexico.

The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed the seizure was due to the ship's alleged ties to Israel, aligning with their strategy of targeting international waters during a recent conflict, now halted by a ceasefire in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)