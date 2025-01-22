Global Diplomacy in Spotlight: Key Events to Watch

High-profile diplomatic engagements are set to unfold globally from January to February 2025. Key figures from the European Union, major international organizations, and country leaders will converge at multiple venues, each event underscoring significant geopolitical and economic discussions.

The World Economic Forum in Davos remains a focal point, with influential figures delivering speeches and engaging in debate. Noteworthy events include speeches from European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, as well as contributions from Middle Eastern leaders.

Meanwhile, planned visits by leaders such as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Davos and EU leaders' meetings in Brussels spotlight the interconnected nature of current geopolitical priorities. These events are poised to shape international policy and economic strategies through 2025.

