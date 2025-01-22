Left Menu

Trump's Cathedral Clash: Immigrant and LGBTQ Rights at the Pulpit

President Trump attended a prayer service where Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde implored him to show mercy towards immigrants and respect LGBTQ rights. Trump's negative response to the sermon, calling it 'boring', sparked controversy. Elon Musk, a Trump supporter, also criticized Budde's remarks.

Updated: 22-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:18 IST
President Donald Trump, attending a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral, was urged by Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde to protect immigrants and respect LGBTQ rights. This unexpected plea led Trump to describe the minister as 'nasty', branding the service 'boring' and 'uninspiring'.

Following an inauguration speech asserting the existence of only two genders, Trump had signed orders to tighten immigration policies. In response, Bishop Budde appealed for mercy towards individuals fearing for their families' safety, both from persecution and immigration laws.

Trump's subsequent dismissal of Budde's sermon as 'not too exciting' drew attention online, prompting him to criticize her further on his Truth Social platform. Elon Musk, aligning with Trump, also chided Budde for her remarks, describing them as influenced by a 'woke mind virus'.

