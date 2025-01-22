Spain's Legislative Hurdles: Tax and Subsidy Turmoil

Spain's minority leftist government faced significant challenges in parliament on Wednesday when multiple decrees were rejected, indicating the complex political landscape Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez navigates.

Among the rejected decrees were an extension of a windfall tax on energy companies and transport subsidies. The situation underscores the government's precarious position, balancing demands from leftist parties like Podemos and center-right factions, including Catalan separatists Junts.

The political arithmetic became even more complicated when Junts leader Carles Puigdemont demanded resolution of a 'trust crisis' before supporting the government, leading to rejected decrees such as the temporary energy company tax and transport subsidies. This tax was crucial for enabling negotiation on further legislation, including the upcoming budget bill.

