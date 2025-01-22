Modi Rallies BJP Against AAP in Delhi with Bold Promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rallied Delhi BJP members to aim for capturing more than 50 percent of votes in each booth for the upcoming assembly elections. Modi did not hold back in his criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of making false promises and engaging in corruption.

During an online session with BJP members, Modi reiterated his criticism of the AAP government and urged members to collect evidence of urban problems to present to voters. He accused the AAP of not addressing key issues and pledged that a BJP government would fulfill promises and develop Delhi as a model capital.

The Prime Minister called for a robust effort to unseat the AAP and emphasized BJP's commitment to a truthful governance model. Highlighting dissatisfaction among voters, Modi claimed the BJP would secure a significant victory, driven by its grassroots workers' efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)