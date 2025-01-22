Left Menu

Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Unmet Agricultural Promises

Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, criticized the BJP government for failing to purchase jowar and bajra at the minimum support price. Gehlot highlighted unfulfilled promises, including the Kisan Samman Nidhi and wheat purchase initiatives, branding the 'Modi's Guarantee' slogan as empty rhetoric.

Updated: 22-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:23 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a critical stance against the current state government. He accused the BJP administration of failing to fulfill its electoral promise to purchase jowar and bajra at the minimum support price.

Gehlot pointed to the BJP's manifesto, which clearly stated intentions to buy these grains if elected. Yet, recent declarations in the assembly suggest otherwise, exposing a discrepancy between promises and action.

Highlighting broken commitments, Gehlot commented on the undelivered Rs 12,000 annual Kisan Samman Nidhi and unmet wheat procurement terms. He argued that the 'Modi's Guarantee' slogan has turned into merely a symbolic catchphrase, suggesting a faltering government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

