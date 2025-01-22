Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Unmet Agricultural Promises

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a critical stance against the current state government. He accused the BJP administration of failing to fulfill its electoral promise to purchase jowar and bajra at the minimum support price.

Gehlot pointed to the BJP's manifesto, which clearly stated intentions to buy these grains if elected. Yet, recent declarations in the assembly suggest otherwise, exposing a discrepancy between promises and action.

Highlighting broken commitments, Gehlot commented on the undelivered Rs 12,000 annual Kisan Samman Nidhi and unmet wheat procurement terms. He argued that the 'Modi's Guarantee' slogan has turned into merely a symbolic catchphrase, suggesting a faltering government.

(With inputs from agencies.)