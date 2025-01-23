U.S. Troops Deployed to Mexican Border: A Strategic Move

In a significant military maneuver, 1,500 active-duty U.S. troops, including 500 Marines, are being deployed to the border with Mexico following a directive from President Donald Trump.

According to a U.S. official, the troops began their deployment on Wednesday, although they are not anticipated to assume law enforcement duties.

This deployment comes on the heels of Trump's declaration of illegal immigration as a national emergency, alongside sweeping restrictions on asylum and citizenship for children born in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)