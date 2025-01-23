Left Menu

U.S. Troops Deployed to Mexican Border: A Strategic Move

President Trump's executive order sends 1,500 U.S. troops to the Mexican border. The troops, including 500 Marines, began deployment without expected law enforcement duties. The move follows Trump's national emergency declaration on illegal immigration, asylum bans, and citizenship restrictions for U.S.-born children.

In a significant military maneuver, 1,500 active-duty U.S. troops, including 500 Marines, are being deployed to the border with Mexico following a directive from President Donald Trump.

According to a U.S. official, the troops began their deployment on Wednesday, although they are not anticipated to assume law enforcement duties.

This deployment comes on the heels of Trump's declaration of illegal immigration as a national emergency, alongside sweeping restrictions on asylum and citizenship for children born in the United States.

