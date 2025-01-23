Left Menu

Accusations Fly: AAP's Atishi Urges Police Transfer Over Alleged BJP Intimidation

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accuses Delhi Police of coercing AAP volunteers into signing falsified statements, supporting BJP intimidation claims. Atishi seeks transfers of involved officers and urges paramilitary deployment in Kalkaji as Delhi's assembly elections approach, amid escalating tensions between AAP and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:08 IST
Accusations Fly: AAP's Atishi Urges Police Transfer Over Alleged BJP Intimidation
Delhi CM Atishi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi has launched serious allegations against the Delhi Police, claiming they are attempting to dismiss complaints against BJP workers accused of intimidating AAP volunteers on January 21 and 22. Atishi has requested the transfer of those police officers allegedly involved in coercing AAP workers.

In a letter to the Election Officer of Delhi, Atishi outlined the claims, stating that AAP volunteers were pressured by police to sign statements falsely declaring no incidents of violence or intimidation occurred. She highlighted the involvement of officers such as SHO Dharamveer, Inspector Sushi! Sharma, and Constable Jai Bhagwan in influencing the volunteers.

Atishi insists that the volunteers are willing to provide written statements if accompanied by legal counsel, but alleges police urgency in closing the case has led to pressure on volunteers to endorse fabricated statements. With upcoming assembly elections set for February 5, Atishi has called for paramilitary forces in Kalkaji to safeguard electoral integrity amidst rising tensions with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025