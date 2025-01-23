Accusations Fly: AAP's Atishi Urges Police Transfer Over Alleged BJP Intimidation

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi has launched serious allegations against the Delhi Police, claiming they are attempting to dismiss complaints against BJP workers accused of intimidating AAP volunteers on January 21 and 22. Atishi has requested the transfer of those police officers allegedly involved in coercing AAP workers.

In a letter to the Election Officer of Delhi, Atishi outlined the claims, stating that AAP volunteers were pressured by police to sign statements falsely declaring no incidents of violence or intimidation occurred. She highlighted the involvement of officers such as SHO Dharamveer, Inspector Sushi! Sharma, and Constable Jai Bhagwan in influencing the volunteers.

Atishi insists that the volunteers are willing to provide written statements if accompanied by legal counsel, but alleges police urgency in closing the case has led to pressure on volunteers to endorse fabricated statements. With upcoming assembly elections set for February 5, Atishi has called for paramilitary forces in Kalkaji to safeguard electoral integrity amidst rising tensions with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)