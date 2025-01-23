Accusations Fly as Delhi Assembly Election Heats Up
In a heated electoral battle, BJP's Parvesh Verma accuses AAP's Punjab unit of distributing alcohol and money to sway voters in New Delhi. Verma's allegations prompt a sharp retort from AAP, which accuses the BJP of insulting Punjabis. The electoral contest intensifies with Delhi gearing up for polls.
The electoral atmosphere in New Delhi has intensified as BJP candidate Parvesh Verma levels serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Thursday, Verma accused AAP's Punjab unit of distributing alcohol and money, alongside installing fake Chinese CCTV cameras, to influence voters.
Speaking to ANI, Verma criticized the influx of vehicles from Punjab, claiming that the Chief Minister, MLAs, and party workers have been directly involved in unethical practices. He emphasized workers' rights to assist in campaigns but condemned the distribution of cash and alcohol.
Verma further questioned AAP's governance, citing a lack of achievements over the past 11 years. In response, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal hit back, defending the Punjabi community's contribution to Delhi and demanding an apology for alleged insults. As the election nears, tensions are palpable between AAP, BJP, and Congress.
