Applause Entertainment Unveils 'ApplaToon', A New Kids Animation Channel

Applause Entertainment has announced a groundbreaking venture in children's animation with the launch of its new YouTube channel, 'ApplaToon'. The debut series, 'Kiya & Kayaan', based on the Amar Chitra Katha Junior Library, invites young viewers to explore Storyland, a fantastical universe inspired by Indian mythology and folklore.

The series is the first of many in a collaboration between Applause Entertainment and Amar Chitra Katha to adapt over 400 stories from the beloved comic book universe. Directed by Sanjeev Sahoo and created alongside notable animation studios, 'Kiya & Kayaan' aims to impart values such as curiosity and compassion via thrilling narratives.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director at Applause Entertainment, emphasizes the endeavor's potential to shape young minds through powerful storytelling. Partner Preeti Vyas of Amar Chitra Katha expresses enthusiasm over this format's ability to bring heritage tales to digital-age children. 'ApplaToon' launches on April 25, with episodes debuting every Tuesday and Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)