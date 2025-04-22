Left Menu

Applause Entertainment Unveils 'ApplaToon', A New Kids Animation Channel

Applause Entertainment has launched 'ApplaToon', a kids' animation channel on YouTube, unveiling its first series, 'Kiya & Kayaan'. This show takes children on adventures through Indian mythology using VR headsets. The project is a collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha to adapt over 400 iconic stories for a global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:24 IST
Applause Entertainment Unveils 'ApplaToon', A New Kids Animation Channel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Applause Entertainment has announced a groundbreaking venture in children's animation with the launch of its new YouTube channel, 'ApplaToon'. The debut series, 'Kiya & Kayaan', based on the Amar Chitra Katha Junior Library, invites young viewers to explore Storyland, a fantastical universe inspired by Indian mythology and folklore.

The series is the first of many in a collaboration between Applause Entertainment and Amar Chitra Katha to adapt over 400 stories from the beloved comic book universe. Directed by Sanjeev Sahoo and created alongside notable animation studios, 'Kiya & Kayaan' aims to impart values such as curiosity and compassion via thrilling narratives.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director at Applause Entertainment, emphasizes the endeavor's potential to shape young minds through powerful storytelling. Partner Preeti Vyas of Amar Chitra Katha expresses enthusiasm over this format's ability to bring heritage tales to digital-age children. 'ApplaToon' launches on April 25, with episodes debuting every Tuesday and Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025