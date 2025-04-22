Unlocking Hidden Rewards: How Indian Consumers Can Maximize Credit Card Benefits

Significant inefficiencies in how Indian consumers use credit cards have been highlighted by SaveSage, India's top credit card rewards and loyalty optimisation platform, through its pan-India Credit Card Rewards Behaviour Survey 2025. Conducted with over 5,000 credit card holders, the survey exposes a critical gap in reward utilisation and consumer savings.

The survey found that 70% of users fail to fully optimise credit card rewards due to fragmented information and overwhelming complexity, leading to lost savings and benefits. Additionally, 50% of respondents experienced challenges in redeeming rewards, often opting for less valuable options like cashback.

In response, SaveSage seeks to bridge the gap by employing educational resources, simplified tools, and expert guidance. Their AI assistant, Savvy, helps consumers unlock credit card rewards while navigating the evolving consumer financial landscape, encouraging users to maximise savings and benefits.

