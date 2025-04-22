I have been amazed by India's heritage and tradition: US Vice President JD Vance in his address in Jaipur.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
