Rubio's Strong Stance: U.S. Commitment to Philippines Amid South China Sea Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's strong defense commitment to the Philippines amid escalating tensions with China over the South China Sea. Speaking to Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo, Rubio criticized China's actions as destabilizing and inconsistent with international law, underscoring the importance of regional stability.

The conversation came on the heels of Rubio's meeting with leaders from the Quad forum, including representatives from Australia, India, and Japan, reinforcing a united front against China's growing power. The discussions highlighted a commitment to continue robust security cooperation and economic ties between the U.S. and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

Amid these developments, China's foreign ministry maintained that its activities in the disputed waters were justified, while warning against military alliances that infringe on its sovereignty. The Philippines has increasingly engaged with the U.S. to strengthen defense strategies, highlighted by joint maritime exercises and expanded military base access under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

