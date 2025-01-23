Ramesh Bidhuri's Bold Predictions for Delhi Elections
Former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri claims his party is gaining ground in the Delhi polls and predicts winning 46-52 seats. He dismisses Atishi's accusations and labels her as an 'accidental CM'. Bidhuri criticizes AAP and affirms no aspirations for any official role if BJP assumes power.
- Country:
- India
In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made bold assertions regarding the party's prospects. Speaking against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, whom he faces in the Kalkaji constituency, Bidhuri projected that the BJP will clinch between 46 and 52 seats.
Bidhuri was quick to dismiss Atishi's allegations of intimidation towards Aam Aadmi Party workers, attributing her claims to public dissatisfaction with her performance. He called her an 'accidental CM', suggesting her rise was due to the legal entanglements of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
Highlighting his commitment to the party's cause, Bidhuri declared he has no interest in a ministerial position should BJP come to power. He emphasized that the party's leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will determine their chief ministerial candidate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kalkaji Tensions Rise: Alka Lamba Blasts BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for Derogatory Remarks
Delhi Elections Intensify: Political Heavyweights Lock Horns in Kalkaji
Was abused a lot by Rahul Gandhi in his rally but won't comment on it: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Resident Welfare Associations will be given money to hire private guards for security if AAP returns to power in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Constitutional Commitment