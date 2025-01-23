Ramesh Bidhuri's Bold Predictions for Delhi Elections

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made bold assertions regarding the party's prospects. Speaking against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, whom he faces in the Kalkaji constituency, Bidhuri projected that the BJP will clinch between 46 and 52 seats.

Bidhuri was quick to dismiss Atishi's allegations of intimidation towards Aam Aadmi Party workers, attributing her claims to public dissatisfaction with her performance. He called her an 'accidental CM', suggesting her rise was due to the legal entanglements of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Highlighting his commitment to the party's cause, Bidhuri declared he has no interest in a ministerial position should BJP come to power. He emphasized that the party's leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will determine their chief ministerial candidate.

