Left Menu

Ramesh Bidhuri's Bold Predictions for Delhi Elections

Former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri claims his party is gaining ground in the Delhi polls and predicts winning 46-52 seats. He dismisses Atishi's accusations and labels her as an 'accidental CM'. Bidhuri criticizes AAP and affirms no aspirations for any official role if BJP assumes power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:09 IST
Ramesh Bidhuri's Bold Predictions for Delhi Elections
Ramesh Bidhuri
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made bold assertions regarding the party's prospects. Speaking against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, whom he faces in the Kalkaji constituency, Bidhuri projected that the BJP will clinch between 46 and 52 seats.

Bidhuri was quick to dismiss Atishi's allegations of intimidation towards Aam Aadmi Party workers, attributing her claims to public dissatisfaction with her performance. He called her an 'accidental CM', suggesting her rise was due to the legal entanglements of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Highlighting his commitment to the party's cause, Bidhuri declared he has no interest in a ministerial position should BJP come to power. He emphasized that the party's leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will determine their chief ministerial candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025