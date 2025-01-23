Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP's Kumbh Preparations

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit criticized the BJP government for inadequate preparations for the Maha Kumbh. They alleged that the government prioritized VIP arrangements over pilgrims' needs and questioned incomplete infrastructure projects meant for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:26 IST
  India

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit has criticized the state BJP government for what they describe as 'half-hearted preparations' for the Maha Kumbh, accusing the administration of neglecting facilities for both pilgrims and saints. The state unit led by Congress president Ajay Rai and party MP Ujjwal Raman Singh held a press conference to voice their concerns.

Rai claimed that VIP hospitality and photo opportunities have been prioritized over the needs of ordinary pilgrims, leading to severe inconvenience. He further accused the government of corruption in the budget allocated for the Maha Kumbh preparations, promising to expose these issues once the event concludes.

Singh criticized the government's failure to deliver on infrastructure promises made in 2019, such as a metro in Prayagraj and a six-lane bridge over the Ganga. He pointed out that existing infrastructure is substandard, creating difficulties for pilgrims who often have to walk long distances without basic amenities. Both leaders called for improving arrangements before Mouni Amavasya, anticipating a larger influx of devotees.

