Internal Rifts: Karnataka BJP's Brewing Storm

In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is experiencing significant internal turmoil as allegations and disputes among key figures come to the forefront.

On Thursday, tensions escalated between mining baron B Janardhana Reddy and ex-minister B Sriramulu. Accusations within the BJP have suggested that Sriramulu's alleged missteps contributed to the party's defeat in the Sandur by-poll, igniting public discord.

Sriramulu has openly accused Reddy of undermining him in conversations with party leaders and suggested that Reddy is attempting to fracture the party's presence in Ballari. Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda has attempted to mediate by urging restraint in public discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)