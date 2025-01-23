Left Menu

Internal Rifts: Karnataka BJP's Brewing Storm

The internal conflicts within Karnataka BJP have escalated, with figures like Janardhana Reddy and B Sriramulu at odds. Accusations of betrayal and electoral failures have intensified the situation, potentially impacting party dynamics. Amidst these rifts, Congress takes the opportunity to emphasize its unity and criticize the BJP's turmoil.

Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:19 IST
In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is experiencing significant internal turmoil as allegations and disputes among key figures come to the forefront.

On Thursday, tensions escalated between mining baron B Janardhana Reddy and ex-minister B Sriramulu. Accusations within the BJP have suggested that Sriramulu's alleged missteps contributed to the party's defeat in the Sandur by-poll, igniting public discord.

Sriramulu has openly accused Reddy of undermining him in conversations with party leaders and suggested that Reddy is attempting to fracture the party's presence in Ballari. Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda has attempted to mediate by urging restraint in public discussions.

