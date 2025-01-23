Trump Demands Global Interest Rate Cuts at Davos

In a striking move just days into his presidency, Donald Trump has called for an immediate reduction in interest rates worldwide during his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This demand precedes the Federal Reserve's imminent policy meeting, where no changes in interest rates are currently anticipated. Trump's comments underscore his direct approach to influencing monetary policy, aiming to combat perceived economic challenges from stable oil prices.

While some Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have shown reluctance to lower rates further, citing concerns about inflation, Trump's stance reflects a broader criticism of the central bank's strategies over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)