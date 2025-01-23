Left Menu

Trump Demands Global Interest Rate Cuts at Davos

Donald Trump, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, demanded a global drop in interest rates, marking his first direct challenge to Federal Reserve policies. This call comes ahead of the Fed's policy meeting, as officials express caution about further cuts amidst stable inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:39 IST
In a striking move just days into his presidency, Donald Trump has called for an immediate reduction in interest rates worldwide during his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This demand precedes the Federal Reserve's imminent policy meeting, where no changes in interest rates are currently anticipated. Trump's comments underscore his direct approach to influencing monetary policy, aiming to combat perceived economic challenges from stable oil prices.

While some Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have shown reluctance to lower rates further, citing concerns about inflation, Trump's stance reflects a broader criticism of the central bank's strategies over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

