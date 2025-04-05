Breaking Ground: CRDA Greenlights New Assembly and High Court Construction

In a significant move, the 46th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting sanctioned the issuance of letters of acceptance to the lowest bidders for the construction of the Assembly and High Court buildings. Although the winning bidders' identities were not revealed, the approval marks a major step in the development of Andhra Pradesh's governmental infrastructure.

The ambitious project will feature a 250-metre tall, three-storey Assembly building with an 11.22 lakh sq ft area, complete with viewing platforms. Additionally, the High Court will rise 55 metres and encompass seven floors over a 20.3 lakh sq ft area. These constructions are pivotal to the state's new capital vision.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hosted the meeting at his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district. The CRDA commissioner has been tasked with securing additional funds from various sources to push the greenfield capital city project forward. Construction in Amaravati is set to recommence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to oversee the start of operations in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)