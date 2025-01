Unmasking the Web: Russia-Linked Disinformation Targets German Elections

On Thursday, Newsguard and German investigative outlet Correctiv identified several Russia-linked websites actively engaging in spreading disinformation to influence Germany's upcoming national election. The collaboration revealed that over 100 sites, connected to John Mark Dougan, used AI-generated content to push a misleading narrative.

Despite allegations, Dougan adamantly denied association with these websites or the Russian military intelligence, GRU. He criticized accusations of his involvement, although his past indicates similar activities targeting U.S. elections. Dougan dismissed claims from Newsguard, labelling them as an attempt to defame him.

The analysis highlights these websites' strategy of advancing false information about pro-NATO German politicians while promoting Russia-friendly narratives. German authorities are vigilant, acknowledging the risks this campaign poses to public trust, echoing similar disinformation tactics previously encountered in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)