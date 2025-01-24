Owaisi Criticizes Kejriwal and Modi as 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi made strong allegations against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting both are rooted in RSS ideology. Owaisi campaigned for Shifa-ur-Rehman in Okhla, highlighting perceived injustices in judicial proceedings involving party candidates incarcerated for their alleged roles in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Owaisi criticized Kejriwal, questioning how he secured bail easily compared to incarceration faced by Rehman and Tahir Hussain. He accused the AAP-led government of neglecting Okhla's development, claiming the area has deteriorated into a garbage mountain. Owaisi portrays the different public receptions they receive as indicative of popular sentiment.

The AIMIM leader also dismissed BJP's chances in Okhla, asserting the party's persistent failure in the constituency. Owaisi urged voters to choose the 'kite' symbol in the February 5 polls, stressing civic improvements as his party's priority. The election results are due on February 8.

