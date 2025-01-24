Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Kejriwal and Modi as 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes both Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi, alleging they share ideological roots in the RSS. Campaigning for the upcoming Delhi polls, Owaisi questions the legal bias leading to bail disparities and criticizes developmental neglect in Okhla constituency under Kejriwal's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:19 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Kejriwal and Modi as 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'
politicians
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi made strong allegations against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting both are rooted in RSS ideology. Owaisi campaigned for Shifa-ur-Rehman in Okhla, highlighting perceived injustices in judicial proceedings involving party candidates incarcerated for their alleged roles in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Owaisi criticized Kejriwal, questioning how he secured bail easily compared to incarceration faced by Rehman and Tahir Hussain. He accused the AAP-led government of neglecting Okhla's development, claiming the area has deteriorated into a garbage mountain. Owaisi portrays the different public receptions they receive as indicative of popular sentiment.

The AIMIM leader also dismissed BJP's chances in Okhla, asserting the party's persistent failure in the constituency. Owaisi urged voters to choose the 'kite' symbol in the February 5 polls, stressing civic improvements as his party's priority. The election results are due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025