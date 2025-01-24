Senate Divides Over Pete Hegseth's Defense Nomination

The U.S. Senate narrowly voted to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense, pushing forward a contentious choice by President Donald Trump.

By a tight 51-49 margin, Republican support overcame opposition from Democrats and two of their own, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

Despite repeated allegations concerning Hegseth's behavior, he has retained support from key Republicans, proceeding amid a backdrop of allegations and criticism surrounding his qualifications and character.

(With inputs from agencies.)