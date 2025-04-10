Left Menu

Kathleen Sgamma Withdraws Nomination for BLM Leadership Amidst Controversy

Kathleen Sgamma, former head of the Western Energy Alliance, withdrew from consideration to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The decision followed the publicizing of an email she wrote criticizing Donald Trump. Sgamma remains supportive of Trump's energy agenda despite her withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:40 IST
Kathleen Sgamma Withdraws Nomination for BLM Leadership Amidst Controversy

In a surprising move, Kathleen Sgamma, once a front-runner to head the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), has withdrawn her nomination. This announcement was made by U.S. Senator Mike Lee during a Senate hearing dedicated to discussing Sgamma's potential leadership role.

The decision came in the wake of scrutiny over a 2021 email where Sgamma criticized former President Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack. Despite the controversy, Sgamma remains committed to supporting Trump and his energy policies.

The BLM plays a crucial role in energy development on federal lands, a sector central to Trump's agenda. Sgamma's withdrawal signals continued tensions in balancing energy development with conservation efforts. The Western Energy Alliance and Sgamma chose not to elaborate on the reasons behind her withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025