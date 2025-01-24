Trump Backs Federal Recognition for Lumbee Tribe: A Promise of Progress

President Donald Trump signed a directive Thursday endorsing federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe, ahead of his visit to North Carolina—a state he secured during November's election. This move aligns with Trump's campaign pledge to support the tribe's long-awaited quest for full acknowledgment by the federal government.

Both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris had committed to advocating for the Lumbee Tribe's recognition, which would allow them access to essential federal funding and resources. Currently, the tribe boasts about 55,000 members, chiefly residing in Robeson County, southeastern North Carolina, and has held state recognition since 1885.

The executive order tasks the Secretary of the Interior with devising a plan to assist the Lumbee Tribe in achieving federal recognition, potentially through legislation. As Trump prepares to visit parts of North Carolina recovering from Hurricane Helene, the Lumbee Tribe has yet to issue a response.

