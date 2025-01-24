Left Menu

Trump's Call for Fed Rate Cuts Sparks Controversy

Donald Trump has called for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, claiming he understands monetary policy better than the central bank. This unusual demand conflicts with the Fed's independent policy-setting design and comes amid concerns of persistent inflation outpacing rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:01 IST
Trump's Call for Fed Rate Cuts Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, Donald Trump has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately, asserting his greater understanding of monetary policy. The former President made this demand as oil prices plummet, arguing such cuts should occur globally, despite the Fed maintaining status quo during its latest policy meeting.

Trump's comments come ahead of the Fed's meeting, where expectations are for rates to remain steady. The Federal Reserve, which operates independently and without direct executive instruction, has expressed caution regarding further rate reductions, citing ongoing inflation concerns.

The potential economic implications of Trump's stance are significant. His advocacy for tariffs and immigration policy shifts may intensify inflationary pressures, posing challenges for the Fed's mandate. Some officials, however, see potential for future rate cuts should current inflation data remain favorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025