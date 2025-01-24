Trump's Call for Fed Rate Cuts Sparks Controversy

In a controversial move, Donald Trump has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately, asserting his greater understanding of monetary policy. The former President made this demand as oil prices plummet, arguing such cuts should occur globally, despite the Fed maintaining status quo during its latest policy meeting.

Trump's comments come ahead of the Fed's meeting, where expectations are for rates to remain steady. The Federal Reserve, which operates independently and without direct executive instruction, has expressed caution regarding further rate reductions, citing ongoing inflation concerns.

The potential economic implications of Trump's stance are significant. His advocacy for tariffs and immigration policy shifts may intensify inflationary pressures, posing challenges for the Fed's mandate. Some officials, however, see potential for future rate cuts should current inflation data remain favorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)