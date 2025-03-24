Left Menu

BJP Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Boost Economy and Development

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh champions simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, citing economic benefits. BJP leaders Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Sunil Bansal argue that unified elections minimize economic disruptions and enhance development. Former Solicitor General Harish Salve defends the constitutional validity of the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill.

Updated: 24-03-2025 10:15 IST
BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has reiterated its commitment to simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Leaders argue such a shift will curb economic losses and streamline development efforts by shortening the drawn-out election process.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Uttar Pradesh President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary emphasized the necessity of the 'One Nation, One Election' approach to mitigate frequent electoral disruptions impacting governmental functions and economic growth. National General Secretary Sunil Bansal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the potential for accelerated national development.

The ongoing Joint Committee discussion on the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill has brought in heavyweights like former Solicitor General Harish Salve, who affirmed the bill's constitutional compliance while dismissing allegations that it might undermine India's federal structure. The committee is also seeking amendments based on inputs from former Law Commission Chair Ajit Prakash Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

