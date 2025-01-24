Political Security Tug-of-War Intensifies Over Kejriwal's Safety

Controversy has erupted following the withdrawal of Punjab Police security personnel from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, with accusations of political play surfacing. Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, criticized the move as 'pure politics.'

BJP leader Anurag Thakur countered, alleging Kejriwal enjoys undue security from two states despite holding no official position, describing it as 'misuse of power.' He noted Kejriwal initially claimed he would forgo security but is now surrounded by a Z-plus security ensemble.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged BJP-linked 'goons' attacked Kejriwal's vehicle. Both the Delhi and Punjab AAP heads have petitioned the Election Commission to reinstate his Punjab Police security, amid claims of indifference by Delhi Police, supposedly at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

