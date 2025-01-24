Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Launches Fiery Attack on AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections

Anurag Thakur, a BJP MP, delivered a strong critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just days before the Delhi Assembly elections. Accusing AAP of being anti-women, Thakur highlighted unmet promises regarding women's welfare and contrasted AAP's governance with BJP's pro-women schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:00 IST
Anurag Thakur Launches Fiery Attack on AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, BJP MP Anurag Thakur has intensified his assault on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). During a public address supporting BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, Thakur labeled AAP as "mahila virodhi" or anti-women, condemning their neglected promises for women's welfare.

Thakur asserted that the AAP government failed to deliver on its pledge to provide Rs 1,000 to women and alleged misconduct involving Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence. He also criticized the administration for ignoring ASHA workers' salary concerns, noting the absence of Atishi from campaign visuals as indicative of their anti-women stance.

In sharp contrast, Thakur praised Prime Minister Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, while asserting BJP's commitment to women's welfare in Delhi. He also accused AAP of backing rioters and unauthorized citizens, involving some of its cadres in inciting violence, as Delhi prepares for its February 5th poll date, with outcomes on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025