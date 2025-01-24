Anurag Thakur Launches Fiery Attack on AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, BJP MP Anurag Thakur has intensified his assault on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). During a public address supporting BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, Thakur labeled AAP as "mahila virodhi" or anti-women, condemning their neglected promises for women's welfare.

Thakur asserted that the AAP government failed to deliver on its pledge to provide Rs 1,000 to women and alleged misconduct involving Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence. He also criticized the administration for ignoring ASHA workers' salary concerns, noting the absence of Atishi from campaign visuals as indicative of their anti-women stance.

In sharp contrast, Thakur praised Prime Minister Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, while asserting BJP's commitment to women's welfare in Delhi. He also accused AAP of backing rioters and unauthorized citizens, involving some of its cadres in inciting violence, as Delhi prepares for its February 5th poll date, with outcomes on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)