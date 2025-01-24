Securing Democracy: Steering Clear of Divisive Electoral Campaigns

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has emphasized the need for election campaigns that avoid being disruptive and divisive, in an effort to engage young voters and maintain trust in the electoral process. Kumar warns against the creation of unfounded narratives, which he claims can deter youth participation in elections.

Speaking ahead of the 15th National Voters' Day, Kumar highlighted the current challenges facing global elections, including polarised campaigns, potential external interference, and cybersecurity threats. He stressed that misinformation and fake narratives are spreading rapidly, posing a threat to voter confidence and the integrity of the national fabric.

He called for more inclusive participation, noting that India's Election Commission has succeeded in securing higher voter turnout in recent years. Kumar urged all eligible citizens, especially the youth, to register and vote, emphasizing the importance of preserving India's democratic legacy, which is enriched by the engagement of voters and political parties alike.

