Left Menu

Securing Democracy: Steering Clear of Divisive Electoral Campaigns

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urges for non-disruptive, inclusive poll campaigns to engage youth and maintain voter confidence amidst growing concerns of cybersecurity threats and misinformation. He emphasizes the shared democratic legacy of India and encourages citizens, especially the youth, to participate actively in elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:44 IST
Securing Democracy: Steering Clear of Divisive Electoral Campaigns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has emphasized the need for election campaigns that avoid being disruptive and divisive, in an effort to engage young voters and maintain trust in the electoral process. Kumar warns against the creation of unfounded narratives, which he claims can deter youth participation in elections.

Speaking ahead of the 15th National Voters' Day, Kumar highlighted the current challenges facing global elections, including polarised campaigns, potential external interference, and cybersecurity threats. He stressed that misinformation and fake narratives are spreading rapidly, posing a threat to voter confidence and the integrity of the national fabric.

He called for more inclusive participation, noting that India's Election Commission has succeeded in securing higher voter turnout in recent years. Kumar urged all eligible citizens, especially the youth, to register and vote, emphasizing the importance of preserving India's democratic legacy, which is enriched by the engagement of voters and political parties alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025