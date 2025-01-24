Nehru's Alleged Discord with Ambedkar: BJP's Call to Action
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticizes India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for allegedly insulting B R Ambedkar. His remarks emerge amidst Congress accusing the BJP of disrespecting constitutional values. Joshi urges BJP to engage the SC/ST communities about Ambedkar's historical sidelining and criticize Congress' wartime policies.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi made controversial remarks on Friday, accusing India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of insulting the esteemed statesman B R Ambedkar. The criticism comes as part of a broader narrative by the BJP, highlighting perceived historical injustices perpetrated by the Congress Party.
During a Constitution Pride Day event in Thiruvananthapuram, Joshi urged BJP workers to inform the SC/ST communities about the alleged injustices Ambedkar faced. He claimed Nehru did not initially want Ambedkar in the government, with the latter's inclusion only happening due to Mahatma Gandhi's insistence.
BJP state president K Surendran echoed Joshi's sentiments, accusing Kerala of undermining the Constitution by opposing central laws. Both leaders called for grassroots engagement to inform citizens about these issues, asserting that Kerala's government is misusing powers beyond constitutional allowances.
