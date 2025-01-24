Left Menu

Controversial Clemency: Trump Frees Jan. 6 Defendants as Judges React

A federal judge has restricted Stewart Rhodes, ex-leader of the Oath Keepers, and his top associates from entering Washington D.C. This follows their release after former President Trump issued a broad clemency for Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants. Judges have criticized these mass pardons.

A federal judge on Friday barred Stewart Rhodes, former leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, from entering Washington D.C. without court permission following his release from prison. Rhodes, among hundreds of Trump supporters released after Trump's clemency on Monday, was previously serving a sentence related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Photographed at the Capitol post-release, Rhodes called his freedom a vindication. Trump expressed willingness to meet Jan. 6 defendants. Despite mass pardons, Rhodes and seven co-defendants, former Oath Keepers, received conditional releases, as a judge imposed restrictions on their D.C. access.

The order by Judge Amit Mehta requires court permission for the defendants to enter the Capitol area. Prosecutors alleged Rhodes and colleagues led a charge during the riot. Federal judges have criticized the pardons, supporting the judicial handling of cases such as Rhodes', convicted of seditious conspiracy.

