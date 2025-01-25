Trump Blasts FEMA and California Wildfire Response; Proposes Major Changes

President Donald Trump plans an executive order to overhaul or dismantle FEMA, criticizing its handling of North Carolina's Hurricane Helene recovery. He believes states should manage disasters with direct federal funds.

Trump, distancing himself from a conservative plan targeting FEMA, argues federal disaster aid should depend on the states' initiatives to manage crises. While visiting storm-hit areas, he criticized former President Biden's administration as insufficient.

The president also condemned California officials for their wildfire management, creating political tension. He has threatened to withhold disaster aid and accused Governor Gavin Newsom of mismanaging water resources, a claim dismissed by experts.

