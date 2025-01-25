Left Menu

Trump Blasts FEMA and California Wildfire Response; Proposes Major Changes

President Donald Trump criticized FEMA and California officials over natural disaster response. He suggested dismantling FEMA and shifting responsibilities to states, while also threatening to withhold disaster aid to California due to water management disputes. Democrats have expressed support for FEMA's role in disaster recovery.

Updated: 25-01-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:32 IST
President Donald Trump plans an executive order to overhaul or dismantle FEMA, criticizing its handling of North Carolina's Hurricane Helene recovery. He believes states should manage disasters with direct federal funds.

Trump, distancing himself from a conservative plan targeting FEMA, argues federal disaster aid should depend on the states' initiatives to manage crises. While visiting storm-hit areas, he criticized former President Biden's administration as insufficient.

The president also condemned California officials for their wildfire management, creating political tension. He has threatened to withhold disaster aid and accused Governor Gavin Newsom of mismanaging water resources, a claim dismissed by experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

