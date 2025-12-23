Trump Tackles Defense Contractor Inefficiencies: Executive Order in the Works

President Donald Trump is taking steps to address long-standing inefficiencies within the defense industry. On Monday, he revealed plans to convene with top defense contractors next week, focusing on production delays and budget overruns.

Amidst these discussions, the administration is preparing an executive order to curb corporate practices such as dividends, buybacks, and excessive executive pay, which Trump believes contribute to missed production targets.

The President has vowed to shift focus towards immediate needs like building new airplanes and ships, promising reforms for a more agile production process in the defense sector.