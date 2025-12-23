Left Menu

Trump Tackles Defense Contractor Inefficiencies: Executive Order in the Works

President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with defense contractors to address production delays and cost issues. The administration aims to implement an executive order to restrict dividends, stock buybacks, and executive compensation, hoping to expedite defense projects and reduce expenses in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:16 IST
Trump Tackles Defense Contractor Inefficiencies: Executive Order in the Works
U.S. President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is taking steps to address long-standing inefficiencies within the defense industry. On Monday, he revealed plans to convene with top defense contractors next week, focusing on production delays and budget overruns.

Amidst these discussions, the administration is preparing an executive order to curb corporate practices such as dividends, buybacks, and excessive executive pay, which Trump believes contribute to missed production targets.

The President has vowed to shift focus towards immediate needs like building new airplanes and ships, promising reforms for a more agile production process in the defense sector.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025