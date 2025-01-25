Left Menu

Mass Protests Challenge Slovak Prime Minister's Russian Alignment

Tens of thousands protested in Slovakia against Prime Minister Robert Fico's pro-Russia policy shift. Demonstrations recalled mass protests from 2018, raising concerns about threats to democratic values. As tensions escalate, opposition groups reject government claims of insurrection, while advocating for EU and NATO alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 06:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands gathered in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico's pivot towards Russia, raising political tensions. Organizers reported a turnout of about 60,000, significantly surpassing previous rallies, as demonstrators expressed discontent over the government's foreign policy shift.

The protests recall the fervor of demonstrations in 2018, following the murder of a journalist, which previously led to Fico's resignation. Protesters voiced slogans such as 'Enough of Fico,' advocating for European Union solidarity amid concerns of eroding democratic norms under Fico's administration.

While Fico accuses the opposition of inciting instability, protesters and political opponents decry these allegations as diversions from governmental issues. Despite calls for a no-confidence vote, Fico maintains a slender parliamentary majority, as opposition urges a return to EU and NATO partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

