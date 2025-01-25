Left Menu

U.S. Education Department Review Stirs Controversy Over Book Bans

The U.S. Education Department has dismissed 11 cases related to book bans under the Trump administration, despite growing controversies over restricting books by diverse authors. PEN America has noted over 10,000 book bans in schools, emphasizing ongoing challenges to free speech and diversity-focused educational content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 06:22 IST
U.S. Education Department Review Stirs Controversy Over Book Bans

The U.S. Education Department announced on Friday that it has dismissed 11 complaints concerning book bans in public schools initially filed during the Biden administration. This move comes amid increasing debate over the restriction of books by diverse authors.

According to PEN America, book bans have become alarmingly prevalent, with over 10,000 instances recorded during the 2023-24 school year. The majority of the targeted books are written by authors of color, LGBTQ+ writers, and women, focusing on themes related to racism, sexuality, gender, and history.

While advocates for these restrictions argue they prevent age-inappropriate material, civil rights groups see them as a threat to free speech, emphasizing the removal of a Biden-appointed position aimed at handling the effects of book bans on LGBTQ students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025