U.S. Education Department Review Stirs Controversy Over Book Bans

The U.S. Education Department announced on Friday that it has dismissed 11 complaints concerning book bans in public schools initially filed during the Biden administration. This move comes amid increasing debate over the restriction of books by diverse authors.

According to PEN America, book bans have become alarmingly prevalent, with over 10,000 instances recorded during the 2023-24 school year. The majority of the targeted books are written by authors of color, LGBTQ+ writers, and women, focusing on themes related to racism, sexuality, gender, and history.

While advocates for these restrictions argue they prevent age-inappropriate material, civil rights groups see them as a threat to free speech, emphasizing the removal of a Biden-appointed position aimed at handling the effects of book bans on LGBTQ students.

(With inputs from agencies.)