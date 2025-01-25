Left Menu

D R Thapa Re-Elected Sikkim BJP President

D R Thapa has been re-elected as the Sikkim BJP president for the 2024-2027 term. The announcement was made by Election Officer V Muraleedharan. Alongside Thapa, Narendra Kumar Subba was elected to the National Council, reflecting the party's confidence in their leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:38 IST
  • India

D R Thapa was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Sikkim BJP during the organizational elections on Saturday. This ensures his leadership for the 2024-2027 term, as confirmed by the party's announcement.

The election results were declared by V Muraleedharan, Election Officer and BJP's northeast co-coordinator. The election took place at the state BJP office in Singtam.

Narendra Kumar Subba, another candidate, was also unanimously chosen as a member of the National Council for the 2024-2027 term, emphasizing the party's faith in their leadership to advance the BJP's agenda in Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

