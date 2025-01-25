Greece Faces Political Stalemate as Presidential Election Hangs in Balance

In a significant political development, Greek lawmakers were unable to elect a new president in the initial round of voting held on Saturday. The election mandates a 200-vote majority in the 300-seat parliament for a candidate to ascend to the largely ceremonial position.

The impasse means a second round of voting is scheduled for January 31, though it is expected to remain inconclusive. After the first two rounds, the required majority drops to 180 votes and subsequently to 151 votes, with a simple majority of those present essential in the final voting phase.

The center-right government, currently holding 156 parliamentary seats, has put forward former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas as its preferred candidate for the presidency.

