Countdown to BMC Elections: Political Parties in a Frenzy

The highly anticipated nomination process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began on Tuesday, as political parties have yet to confirm their alliances and candidates. The BMC, Asia's largest civic body, is gearing up for its elections on January 15, with results expected the following day.

In a strategic meeting held at the BMC headquarters, commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani briefed political party representatives on the operations of 23 election offices across Mumbai. The briefing covered essential details, including nomination procedures, election expenditure, and technical aspects.

Currently, parties can file nominations until December 30, with scrutiny scheduled for December 31. Withdrawal of candidacies will be allowed until January 2. To date, only the Aam Aadmi Party has announced its candidates and campaign team, with key figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia leading their charge, while major parties remain undecided.

