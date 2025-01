Political Tensions Rise as Bihar Prepares for Elections

In the lead-up to Bihar's state elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav expressed skepticism about national leaders' visits, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. Yadav pointed out that these visits are politically motivated, stressing that key demands like Bihar's special state status remain unaddressed.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed PM Modi's Bhagalpur visit for February 24 to distribute Krishi Samman Nidhi, highlighting the central government's initiatives for farmers. Chouhan applauded Bihar's efforts in enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting organic farming, commending the state's Chief Minister and agriculture department.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated as Yadav criticized the Bihar government following a violent incident in Mokama involving ex-MLA Anant Singh. Accusations of increasing crime and corruption have been leveled against the state administration, with Yadav asserting that the Chief Minister remains passive in addressing these issues.

