India Proposes Centre of Excellence in Agriculture for BIMSTEC Nations

India has unveiled a proposal to set up a Centre of Excellence in New Delhi, aimed at reinforcing agricultural cooperation among BIMSTEC member countries. This announcement was made at the third BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting, with Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the helm.

The centre will serve as a collaborative platform for sharing insights and expertise on cutting-edge technologies such as drones and digital applications, ensuring food and nutrition security across the region. The initiative aligns with India's key foreign policies, including 'Neighbourhood First' and the 'Act East Policy'.

Furthermore, the centre will address various commitments of BIMSTEC in sectors like precision agriculture and climate adaptation. India is committed to offering fully-funded scholarships for students from member nations to pursue advanced degrees, thereby enhancing regional capacity building efforts.

