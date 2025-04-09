Left Menu

India Proposes Centre of Excellence in Agriculture for BIMSTEC Nations

India announced plans to establish a Centre of Excellence in New Delhi to bolster agricultural cooperation among BIMSTEC countries, focusing on precision agriculture, climate risks, and emerging technologies. The centre aims to enhance capacity building through training and scholarships, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East Policy'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:20 IST
India has unveiled a proposal to set up a Centre of Excellence in New Delhi, aimed at reinforcing agricultural cooperation among BIMSTEC member countries. This announcement was made at the third BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting, with Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the helm.

The centre will serve as a collaborative platform for sharing insights and expertise on cutting-edge technologies such as drones and digital applications, ensuring food and nutrition security across the region. The initiative aligns with India's key foreign policies, including 'Neighbourhood First' and the 'Act East Policy'.

Furthermore, the centre will address various commitments of BIMSTEC in sectors like precision agriculture and climate adaptation. India is committed to offering fully-funded scholarships for students from member nations to pursue advanced degrees, thereby enhancing regional capacity building efforts.

