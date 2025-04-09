India and Nepal Join Forces for Sustainable Agriculture

India and Nepal took a significant step forward in agricultural cooperation by signing a comprehensive agreement on Wednesday, as confirmed by officials.

The deal was formalized by India's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nepal's Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Ram Nath Adhikari. The agreement focuses on various critical areas, including enhancing crop productivity, improving post-harvest management, optimizing agri-marketing systems, and promoting climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural practices.

According to India's Agriculture Ministry, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) underscores the shared commitment of both nations to advancing food security, bolstering farmers' livelihoods, and adopting environmentally friendly agricultural methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)