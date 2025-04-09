India Leads Regional Push for Sustainable Agriculture at 3rd BIMSTEC Meet

In a significant push towards fostering regional collaboration in agriculture, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, led the Indian delegation at the 3rd BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting (BAMM), held today in Kathmandu, Nepal. The event brought together Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from the BIMSTEC member countries—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—underscoring the growing importance of collective efforts for agricultural growth and food security in the Bay of Bengal region.

The meeting served as a high-level platform for deliberation and decision-making aimed at infusing greater momentum into regional cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors. As the highest decision-making body under the BIMSTEC framework for agriculture, BAMM plays a vital role in setting the agenda for development in key areas such as food security, climate resilience, and sustainable farming.

BIMSTEC: Strengthening Regional Unity through Agriculture

Over the past decade, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) has emerged as a crucial platform for regional development, connectivity, and economic integration across South and Southeast Asia. With “Agriculture and Food Security” designated as one of its priority areas, BIMSTEC’s efforts have gained considerable traction through its ministerial engagements and joint initiatives.

This third BAMM followed earlier editions held in Myanmar (2019) and India (2022), and marked a continued commitment to regional agricultural advancement. Ministers engaged in in-depth discussions on enhancing collaboration in seed technology, pest management, animal health, fisheries, and livestock development.

India’s Vision for Agriculture in the BIMSTEC Region

In his address, Minister Chouhan underscored BIMSTEC's alignment with India’s foreign policy objectives, particularly the ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Act East’ policies. He emphasized that the shared history and rich cultural heritage of BIMSTEC countries position them as natural partners in development.

Highlighting the proactive steps taken by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Minister shared numerous initiatives launched to support Indian farmers, such as:

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for Farmers

Access to Institutional Credit

Soil Health Card Scheme

National Food Security Mission

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance)

Namo Drone Didi Scheme – empowering women with agricultural drone technology

India is also focusing on natural and organic farming, improving soil health, and integrating digital technologies such as AI and GIS to optimize farming outcomes and ensure environmental sustainability.

Capacity Building and Knowledge Sharing

Minister Chouhan reiterated India’s dedication to building institutional capacity across BIMSTEC nations. As part of the BIMSTEC Agriculture Cooperation Plan (2023–2027), India has been organizing region-wide training and workshops in vital sectors including seed development, pest control, and livestock health.

To boost academic and scientific collaboration, India offers fully funded BIMSTEC scholarships for M.Sc. and Ph.D. courses in agriculture for students from member countries. These initiatives aim to empower the youth and promote innovation in agri-research and development.

Proposal for BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in India

A key highlight of India’s proposal at the BAMM was the announcement of a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Agriculture Cooperation to be established in India. This dedicated institution will act as a hub for research, training, and collaborative projects, focusing on:

Precision Agriculture

Climate Risk Mitigation

Natural Farming Practices

Gender Equality in Agriculture

Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies

The centre aims to serve as a knowledge-sharing platform for emerging technologies such as drones and smart farming tools, thus contributing to regional goals of food and nutritional security, climate resilience, and livelihood enhancement.

Cultural Diplomacy and Upcoming Global Events

On the sidelines of the BAMM, Shri Chouhan also extended a warm invitation to BIMSTEC member states to participate in the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit – 2025, to be held in Mumbai from May 1–4, 2025. Announced by Prime Minister Modi, the summit will bring together global leaders from the media, technology, and entertainment industries, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and collaboration.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Path to Agricultural Sustainability

In his concluding remarks, Shri Chouhan expressed gratitude to BIMSTEC leadership for their dedication to the Plan of Action for Strengthening BIMSTEC Agricultural Cooperation (2023–2027). He applauded efforts made during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit that have laid the groundwork for sustainable fisheries, livestock development, and agricultural resilience in the region.

He emphasized that BIMSTEC is central to India's efforts to build a food-secure, climate-smart, and sustainable agricultural future. India, he assured, remains fully committed to supporting and expanding this regional partnership for the prosperity of millions of farmers across South and Southeast Asia.

The 3rd BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting is seen as a pivotal step in turning regional commitments into tangible outcomes for agricultural progress and food security.