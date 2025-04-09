Left Menu

Lauritz Knudsen Unveils High-Tech Automation for Indian Agriculture

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation launches innovative solutions aimed at enhancing resource efficiency in Indian agriculture. The company's latest technologies, including the SMARTCOMM Irrigation Management System, aim to transform farming practices, improve productivity, reduce wastage, and promote sustainable development, aligning with India's 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:32 IST
Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L&T Switchgear) has introduced a cutting-edge suite of solutions to bolster the agriculture sector in India. Aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and cutting costs, these pioneering products promise a transformative shift in Indian farming practices.

The centerpiece of the offering is the advanced SMARTCOMM Irrigation Management System (IMS), which provides farmers with intelligent, automated tools to oversee their operations. Through real-time data and remote control capabilities, the system facilitates seamless irrigation and fertigation while minimizing water loss and maximizing crop yield.

Lauritz Knudsen's approach is aligned with sustainable goals, integrating eco-friendly practices like solar-powered irrigation to promote renewable energy use. As the company leads the charge in modernizing Indian agriculture, its vision is to uplift over 25,000 farmers, covering 120,000 hectares and contributing significantly to sustainable development goals.

