Boosting Agriculture's Role in India's GDP: A Vision for the Future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advocates for increasing agriculture's GDP share in India from 14% to 22%, aiming to curb rural-urban migration. He suggests agricultural diversification towards energy and emphasizes soil testing and bio-fuel production to reduce fossil fuel imports, aligning with Modi's economic vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:07 IST
Boosting Agriculture's Role in India's GDP: A Vision for the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasized the importance of enhancing agriculture's contribution to India's GDP, pushing for an increase from the current 14% to 22%. This shift, he argues, would help prevent the migration of rural youth to urban areas by creating more economic opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a recent event, Gadkari also highlighted the potential for diversifying agriculture towards energy production. He noted that 65% of India's workforce is engaged in farming, yet it accounts for only 14% of GDP, implying significant room for growth and development in this sector.

Gadkari further stressed the need for soil testing to boost productivity and called for a reduction in fossil fuel imports by increasing the production of bio-fuels and green hydrogen. He linked these initiatives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of transforming India into the world's third-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

