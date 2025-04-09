Boosting Agriculture's Role in India's GDP: A Vision for the Future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasized the importance of enhancing agriculture's contribution to India's GDP, pushing for an increase from the current 14% to 22%. This shift, he argues, would help prevent the migration of rural youth to urban areas by creating more economic opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a recent event, Gadkari also highlighted the potential for diversifying agriculture towards energy production. He noted that 65% of India's workforce is engaged in farming, yet it accounts for only 14% of GDP, implying significant room for growth and development in this sector.

Gadkari further stressed the need for soil testing to boost productivity and called for a reduction in fossil fuel imports by increasing the production of bio-fuels and green hydrogen. He linked these initiatives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of transforming India into the world's third-largest economy.

