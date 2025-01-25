Left Menu

Trump's Tax-Free Tip Gambit: A Promise to Nevada Workers

President Donald Trump outlines plans to exclude tips from federal taxes during a speech in Las Vegas, targeting the hospitality sector. While this offers potential benefits to workers' income, challenges including legislative approval remain. Trump's visit also includes stops at disaster-stricken areas and political critiques of state policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:07 IST
President Donald Trump has chosen Las Vegas as the stage to detail his plans to exclude tips from federal taxes. This move aims to appeal to a city heavily reliant on the gambling and hospitality industries, potentially allowing workers to bring home larger portions of their gratuities.

Speaking at the Circa Resort and Casino, Trump reiterated promises made during his campaign, targeting the 60,000 hospitality workers represented by Nevada's Culinary Union. However, while supportive of the tax elimination on tips, the union considers Trump's proposals insufficient.

Amid his Nevada visit, Trump also surveyed storm and fire damage on the East and West Coasts, respectively. With political critiques on state policies, he's suggested shifting disaster response responsibilities to individual states, hinting at changes in federal assistance strategies.

