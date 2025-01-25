Left Menu

Debate on Electoral Fairness Marks National Voters Day

National Voters Day saw contrasting views from political leaders on the integrity of India's Electoral Commission and its use of EVMs. While BJP praised the election process, Congress raised concerns over fairness and institutional integrity, highlighting a divide in trust towards the electoral body.

BJP MP Arun Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On National Voters Day, BJP MP Arun Singh commended the Election Commission for conducting what he described as the most unbiased elections globally, emphasizing the widespread trust in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Singh expressed pride in the Commission's ability to ensure fair elections, even in remote areas with minimal voters.

The BJP MP criticized the Congress party for questioning the Election Commission only when facing electoral defeats, accusing them of undermining democratic institutions. He urged Congress to acknowledge the Commission's efforts instead of perpetuating skepticism.

In contrast, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee highlighted the opposition's concerns over the Commission's impartiality. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed worry about the erosion of the Commission's integrity over the past decade. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi celebrated the voter's role in shaping the nation's future, praising the Commission's dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

