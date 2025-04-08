UN Expert Urges Brazil to Address Dictatorship's Legacy for True Democracy

A UN human rights expert has called on Brazil to fully address the violations committed during its military dictatorship (1964-1985) to guarantee the protection of human rights and democracy in the country. The Special Rapporteur on the Promotion of Truth, Justice, Reparation, and Guarantees of Non-recurrence, Bernard Duhaime, issued a powerful statement at the end of his nine-day official visit to Brazil, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive action on the matter.

Duhaime's visit aimed to evaluate Brazil's measures concerning truth, justice, reparation, memorialization, and guarantees of non-recurrence in relation to serious human rights violations that occurred under the dictatorship. While the country has made some progress in addressing these issues since the dictatorship's end in 1985, the UN expert emphasized that there is still much work to be done.

Throughout Brazil’s history, widespread institutional violence has affected various sectors of society. From the brutal colonial system and slavery to the violence perpetuated during the dictatorship, Brazil has witnessed a continuum of human rights abuses that have continued into the present day, particularly targeting marginalized communities, such as indigenous peoples, Afro-Brazilian populations, and rural peasants. Duhaime pointed out that the enduring effects of these practices have been felt across generations, deepening social divides and perpetuating inequality.

“The violence produced by these historical practices is not confined to the past but continues to be felt throughout the territory of Brazil,” Duhaime said. He further warned that the failure to comprehensively address these historical injustices has left Brazil vulnerable to recurrent attacks on democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. This failure has undermined the nation's efforts to create a just society and to guarantee the protection of human rights for all citizens.

Duhaime’s comments reflect a broader concern about Brazil's transitional justice policies, which he believes have not been sufficiently implemented or expanded. As a result, the country continues to grapple with a divided society, where the rights of those affected by the dictatorship have not been fully recognized or upheld. He pointed out that the absence of truth, justice, reparation, and memorialization measures for all victims of the dictatorship leaves room for the potential repetition of similar abuses in the future.

The Special Rapporteur emphasized that Brazil must urgently act to implement and expand the transitional justice measures proposed in the final report of the National Truth Commission, which was established in 2011 to investigate human rights violations committed by the military regime. The report outlined a series of recommendations for addressing the legacy of the dictatorship, including reparations for victims, truth-telling about the atrocities, and legal measures to prevent such violations from recurring. However, despite these recommendations, many of the proposed measures remain unfulfilled, and the lack of political will to fully address the past continues to hinder progress.

Duhaime also raised concerns about the state’s ongoing failure to recognize the full scope of the harm caused by the dictatorship, particularly in terms of the psychological and social consequences for victims and their families. Inadequate efforts to support the healing and reparation of those affected have left many victims without access to justice, further perpetuating a cycle of inequality and distrust in the state.

The expert’s call for action is particularly urgent in light of the current political climate in Brazil. Recent attacks on democratic institutions, such as the violent storming of government buildings in January 2023, have raised concerns about the country’s commitment to upholding democratic values and the rule of law. Duhaime's report underscores the importance of addressing the historical root causes of these challenges to ensure that Brazil’s democracy remains strong and resilient in the future.

As Brazil continues to face the legacies of its past, the Special Rapporteur has emphasized that addressing these human rights violations is essential to securing long-term peace and justice. He warned that unless the country takes decisive action, the historical injustices of the dictatorship may continue to influence future generations, undermining the promise of a democratic and just society for all.

Duhaime’s full report on his visit to Brazil will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2025, providing an in-depth analysis of the country's efforts to address the historical and ongoing human rights violations stemming from the dictatorship. The report is expected to serve as a key resource in guiding future actions and reforms aimed at promoting truth, justice, and reconciliation in Brazil.