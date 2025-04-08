Left Menu

Altaf Hussain's Bold Accusations: A Call for True Democracy

In a trending TikTok address, MQM leader Altaf Hussain criticizes Pakistan's governance, claiming external influence dictates major decisions and alleging historical figures faced foul play. He calls for democratic reforms, urging peaceful resistance against authoritarianism and highlighting the plight of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

08-04-2025
MQM founder Altaf Hussain (Photo: Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-profile address streamed on TikTok, Muttahida Qaumi Movement's founding leader Altaf Hussain launched a scathing critique of Pakistan's governance. Calling out foreign influence and internal despotism, Hussain claimed that despite independence, major national decisions in Pakistan are dictated by external forces, undermining sovereign integrity.

Hussain reiterated claims of historical injustices, alleging leaders like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan met untimely deaths due to foul play. He accused the establishment of sabotaging Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah's efforts, citing electoral malpractice as a tool of repression. Current human rights abuses, particularly in Balochistan, drew his condemnation.

Highlighting atrocities, Hussain insisted that the rampant violence in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signals deep national disunity. He decried the media and political elites for perpetuating inequality and called for peaceful uprising to dismantle the feudal system, urging land reforms and equal constitutional rights for all Pakistanis.

