Kristi Noem Confirmed as Homeland Security Secretary Amid Immigration Crackdown
Kristi Noem was confirmed as President Trump's Homeland Security secretary, reflecting the administration's hardline stance on immigration. Noem, previously South Dakota's governor, aligns with Trump's views and focuses on border security. Her role will oversee the DHS's comprehensive responsibilities, including deportations and emergency response.
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 - In a significant move, Kristi Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, was confirmed as President Donald Trump's Homeland Security secretary by the U.S. Senate. This appointment places a staunch ally of Trump's immigration policies in a pivotal role within the Cabinet.
Noem's confirmation came by a notable vote of 59 to 34, highlighting a division within the Republican-controlled Senate. Known for her hardline views on immigration, Noem referred to illegal immigration as an "invasion" during her confirmation hearing, signaling her alignment with Trump's strict immigration agenda.
With her new role, Noem takes charge of the Department of Homeland Security, responsible for various critical functions, including border security and legal immigration processes. Noem's tenure as governor showed a commitment to such policies, evident in her deployment of National Guard troops to aid Texas's border security efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
