Ceasefire Chronicles: Navigating the Israel-Hamas Deal

The first week of the new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas saw the release of hostages and prisoners. Challenges have surfaced, particularly around the release of civilian hostages. Discussions are ongoing for what's next in the ceasefire's phases, amid complex negotiations and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Updated: 25-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:15 IST
In the initial week of the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group, significant developments have unfolded. Hostage exchanges have started with Israel releasing 300 Palestinian prisoners while Hamas freed several hostages. However, the process faced a setback over the delayed release of Arbel Yehoud, an Israeli female civilian hostage.

The situation complicates the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, as Israel delays the movement citing Yehoud's release issues. Mediators, including Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, oversee negotiations, aiming for more releases in the coming weeks. In a challenging landscape, both sides exchange hostages and prisoners regularly, testing the ceasefire's commitments.

Future discussions will address more phases of the ceasefire, including potential full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in exchange for remaining hostages, amidst qualifying conditions regarding Hamas' military presence. Humanitarian efforts continue with aid supplies entering Gaza, helping displaced residents return to their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

